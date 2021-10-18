NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Brother Controversy

The Kansas City Chiefs got a much-needed win on Sunday afternoon, rallying from a first-half deficit to beat the Washington Football Team in blowout fashion.

Patrick Mahomes, after struggling with interceptions in the first half, had a big second half, leading his team to a 31-13 victory. Kansas City moved back to .500 on the year, improving to 3-3 on the season with the Week 6 victory.

While it was a good day for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, it was a rough day on social media for his brother, Jackson Mahomes.

Jackson Mahomes was criticized for appearing to dance on the No. 21 logo, which was painted on the FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor. The D.C. sports legend was tragically killed during a home invasion in 2007. On Sunday, the Washington Football Team retired his jersey and honored his family.

Case Closed. Jackson Mahomes danced on the Sean Taylor #21 sideline tribute for TikTok. Bigger question probably needs to be why anyone was allowed to stand on it to begin with. Not good enough @FedExField pic.twitter.com/qNY8GnL1gf — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 17, 2021

Jackson Mahomes faced major criticism for his dancing stunt. However, it appears to have been an honest mistake.

“I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family,” he tweeted.

I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family. — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) October 18, 2021

Most fans seem to be OK with his apology, though some are calling for him to tone down his social media behavior as a whole. Others are blaming the Washington Football Team.

“Whose bright idea was it to make that an area for people to stand??! This franchise can not do anything right!” one fan wrote.

“Well done on apologizing. Not many do that these days,” another fan tweeted.

Not everyone is buying it, though.

“He still did it an apology doesn’t just erase the fact that he did something extremely disrespectful and he obviously knew what he was doing theres a time and place to make your TikToks and a memorial for a player is not the place,” one fan wrote.

Jackson Mahomes has a big following on TikTok, with nearly 1 million followers. He often posts dancing videos on the field before and after games.