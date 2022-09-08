NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Fantasy Warning

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes warned fantasy football managers about selecting any of his wide receivers in this year's draft.

With Tyreek Hill now in Miami, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to operate under a wide-receiver-by-committee system in 2022.

"It will be a different guy every week," he said, per team insider Herbie Teope.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this admission from Mahomes.

"He tells us this after the majority has drafted. Oof," one fan wrote.

"This is bullshit lmao the best players will get the most targets. 'Wr by committee' would be the most predictable and easy offense to scheme against in the history of the sport," another added.

"Translation: Chiefs are going to try to rely on Kelce way too much," another said.

The Chiefs' wide receiver depth chart currently consists of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman at the starting positions, backed up by second-round rookie Skyy Moore and recent pickup Justin Watson.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will kickoff their 2022 season with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.