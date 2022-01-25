NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee’s Admission

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, is under the illusion she can live how she chooses without consequence.

Matthews, 26, is under fire for popping a champagne bottle and spraying fans with it following the Chiefs’ dramatic 42-36 playoff win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

There are two clear arguments for and against her actions. The first group of supporters appreciated Matthews’ fun-loving celebration. Others think she should have considered there were probably a few that would have liked to stay dry in the cold Kansas City weather.

What does Matthews think? She thinks she should be able to do what she wants when she wants without any sort of consequence attached.

“I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” Matthews said on Twitter. I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 25, 2022

Brittany, you just threw gasoline on the fire.

“Me too. I’d rather attend a game where I DON’T get sprayed by alcoholic beverages in freezing temperatures, but we’re all only here for you and what you want,” someone responded. Me too. I'd rather attend a game where I DON'T get sprayed by alcoholic beverages in freezing temperatures, but we're all only here for you and what you want. https://t.co/tpHBxmzEcF — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) January 25, 2022 “I’m sure those fans wished they could celebrate in freezing temperatures without getting champagne sprayed all over them but idk that’s just me,” another commented. I’m sure those fans wished they could celebrate in freezing temperatures without getting champagne sprayed all over them but idk that’s just me. https://t.co/vztuTvsAav — morgan 🐉 (@tokyoXmo) January 25, 2022