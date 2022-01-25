The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee’s Admission

Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews at a game.DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, is under the illusion she can live how she chooses without consequence.

Matthews, 26, is under fire for popping a champagne bottle and spraying fans with it following the Chiefs’ dramatic 42-36 playoff win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

There are two clear arguments for and against her actions. The first group of supporters appreciated Matthews’ fun-loving celebration. Others think she should have considered there were probably a few that would have liked to stay dry in the cold Kansas City weather.

What does Matthews think? She thinks she should be able to do what she wants when she wants without any sort of consequence attached.

“I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” Matthews said on Twitter.

Brittany, you just threw gasoline on the fire.

“Me too. I’d rather attend a game where I DON’T get sprayed by alcoholic beverages in freezing temperatures, but we’re all only here for you and what you want,” someone responded.

“I’m sure those fans wished they could celebrate in freezing temperatures without getting champagne sprayed all over them but idk that’s just me,” another commented.

“You can do what you want, but you will be attacked when your behavior is as reprehensible as it’s been every week… Maybe the attacks are happening for a reason, ever mull that one???” a fan said.

Brittany probably would have been better off moving on. Instead, she sparked a debate about her actions.

What do you think about Matthews’ post-game behavior?

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.