NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Halloween Costume

Over the weekend, there were plenty of athletes who celebrated Halloween with interesting costumes.

Count Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes among them. He and his family dressed up for the holiday with a creative set of costumes that had the whole family involved.

Mahomes dressed up as the sun, while his wife, Brittany, who is pregnant with their second child was the moon. Their daughter, Sterling, dressed up as a star to complete the ensemble.

"The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster," she said in the post.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the costumes. "This is absolutely the cutest pictures I've ever seen. What a precious family. What a blessing you all are," one fan said.

Other fans couldn't imagine what it would be like to see Patrick Mahomes come up to their door on Halloween. "Bro imagine passing out candy and then patty mahomes comes up to your house. I would die haha," a fan joked.

What do you think of their costumes?