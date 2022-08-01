NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Injury Scare News

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes reportedly suffered an ankle injury during the team's Monday practice.

Per The Athletic's Nate Taylor, Mahomes hobbled off the field with what looked to be a left ankle tweak and was being looked at by Kansas City's training staff.

The NFL world reacted to the concerning report on social media.

"KC fans shaking rn," said a Dolphins fan.

"PANIC IN KANSAS CITY," tweeted another.

"Listen, I don’t need this type of news in the morning even if it is minor," said a Chiefs fan site.

"Patrick Mahomes is staying on the field & still has his helmet," Taylor followed up.

Hopefully the injury is nothing too serious.