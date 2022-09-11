NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Performance On Sunday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

In case you were wondering, Patrick Mahomes is still very good at football.

The Chiefs quarterback threw a party on the Arizona defense, completing 30-of-39 pass attempts for 360 yards and five touchdowns before Andy Reid pulled him out of there with the game well in-hand.

The NFL world reacted to Mahomeboy's impressive performance on Sunday.

"Unfortunate Tyreek is gone," one fan replied.

"I think Mahomes will be just fine without Tyreek," another pointed out.

"Well, he’s no Joe Burrow, but that’s not a bad day," joked another.

"What an animal."

No. 8 player in the league, right?