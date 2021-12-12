NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Admission

The Spun

Here’s a warning to the rest of the National Football League: don’t do anything to fire up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On Sunday, the Raiders gathered at midfield prior to kickoff against the Chiefs. Las Vegas’ entire team stood on the Arrowhead Stadium midfield logo.

This came one year after the Raiders drove around Arrowhead Stadium to celebrate their rare win in Kansas City.

It’s clear that Mahomes and his teammates took things personally on Sunday.

The Chiefs beat the Raiders, 48-9, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Mahomes had a blunt message for the Raiders.

“I know last time, [the Raiders] were doing bus laps around [Arrowhead Stadium] so we definitely wanted to make sure we were winning this time,” he said.

Mahomes wasn’t the only Chiefs player to take things personally on Sunday. Several of his teammates took to Twitter on Sunday evening following the win.

The Chiefs have played some inconsistent football for most of the year, but they might be heating up at the exact right time.

Kansas City improved to 9-4 on the season with Sunday’s win. Watch out, NFL.

