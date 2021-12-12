NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Admission

Here’s a warning to the rest of the National Football League: don’t do anything to fire up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On Sunday, the Raiders gathered at midfield prior to kickoff against the Chiefs. Las Vegas’ entire team stood on the Arrowhead Stadium midfield logo.

This came one year after the Raiders drove around Arrowhead Stadium to celebrate their rare win in Kansas City.

It’s clear that Mahomes and his teammates took things personally on Sunday.

The Chiefs beat the Raiders, 48-9, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Mahomes had a blunt message for the Raiders.

“I know last time, [the Raiders] were doing bus laps around [Arrowhead Stadium] so we definitely wanted to make sure we were winning this time,” he said.

OK then…

The Rivalry is real https://t.co/XBxKfsb4JI — Evan Washburn (@EvanWashburn) December 12, 2021

Mahomes wasn’t the only Chiefs player to take things personally on Sunday. Several of his teammates took to Twitter on Sunday evening following the win.

Chiefs players took notice of the Raiders’ pregame huddle at the logo 👀 pic.twitter.com/MtuKMuwJYB — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 12, 2021

The Chiefs have played some inconsistent football for most of the year, but they might be heating up at the exact right time.

Kansas City improved to 9-4 on the season with Sunday’s win. Watch out, NFL.