NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass in the second half against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes helped will his team to a victory despite being hobbled by a first half ankle injury.

The former MVP gutted through the discomfort while completing 22-of-30 passes for 195 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the way to a 27-20 win.

After the game, Mahomes was asked by NBC's Melissa Stark about the injury going into next week's AFC Championship: "It's going to take a lot to keep me out of a football game," the star QB replied. "I'll be good to go."

The NFL world reacted to Mahomes' postgame comments on social media.

"Where’s the dog picture in the x-rays when you need it?" asked Mark Gunnels.

"Mahomes' [x-ray]," a user replied.

"Greatest of all time," a user said.

"Nothing to see!! Plus, will have the eight days off," tweeted Mike Jurecki.

"I love him so much," a fan commented.

Mahomes and Chiefs will face either the Bills or Bengals next week.