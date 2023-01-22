NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Announcement
Patrick Mahomes helped will his team to a victory despite being hobbled by a first half ankle injury.
The former MVP gutted through the discomfort while completing 22-of-30 passes for 195 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the way to a 27-20 win.
After the game, Mahomes was asked by NBC's Melissa Stark about the injury going into next week's AFC Championship: "It's going to take a lot to keep me out of a football game," the star QB replied. "I'll be good to go."
The NFL world reacted to Mahomes' postgame comments on social media.
"Where’s the dog picture in the x-rays when you need it?" asked Mark Gunnels.
"Mahomes' [x-ray]," a user replied.
"Greatest of all time," a user said.
"Nothing to see!! Plus, will have the eight days off," tweeted Mike Jurecki.
"I love him so much," a fan commented.
Mahomes and Chiefs will face either the Bills or Bengals next week.