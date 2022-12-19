NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Interview

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to the a thrilling overtime win over the Houston Texans, QB Patrick Mahomes was in a great mood for his postgame interview.

Speaking to a reporter after the game, Mahomes praised his teammates and his coaches for keeping him in a position to succeed week after week and even praised the Texans for giving him a tough game. He said it felt great to get a win with their help near his hometown.

"The guys had to continue to battle. We hurt ourselves a lot. But that (opposing) team plays hard. We got to cut out the penalties, cut out the turnovers and be more clean or there's gonna be a lot of battles for us," Mahomes said.

Chiefs fans were proud of how well Mahomes handled himself and how humble he's been through the team's success since he took over in 2018.

Patrick Mahomes has been the driving force behind the Kansas City Chiefs finally winning their second Super Bowl title since the AFL era and has consistently kept them in contention ever since he became their starter.

So it's heartwarming to see that Mahomes is still just as humble now as he was a few years ago - even as he makes more money than any player in NFL history.

Could Mahomes be on the verge of winning a second MVP or Super Bowl title this year?