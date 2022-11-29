NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 25: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on August 25, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes welcomed his second child with his wife Brittany on Monday.

Mahomes now has a son and his name is Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

The couple announced the birth of the boy via Instagram, writing “7lbs 8oz 🤍,” in the caption before Mahomes posted the news to his Twitter.

The NFL community had some fun reacting to the name of the newborn son.

"Mahomes naming his son Bronze erases all doubt. He's 100 percent from Lee's Summit/Independence area," one tweet read.

"People will hate on Patrick Mahomes naming his kid Bronze, but I actually like it," another tweet read.

Even though some fans don't like the name, there's nothing they can do to change it.

Congrats to Patrick and Brittany on the birth of their new son!