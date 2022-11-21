NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Special Guest Tonight

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 25: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on August 25, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes invited a very special guest to Sunday night's Chiefs-Chargers game.

Mahomes, who's the current quarterback of the Chiefs, invited actor Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for the game and the actor is pretty excited to meet Mahomes.

“He just is something, and they talk about Josh Allen and all the other wonderful men, the young man from I think Florida," Winkler said, via The Kansas City Star. “Patrick, you only see his brain thinking, ‘How am I going to get into that end zone?’ He just walks and he’s thinking; you don’t see a lot of joking going on."

Fans are hoping that the two will get to meet either before the game starts or when it concludes.

Winkler will hope for a Chiefs win as they try and sweep the season series against the Chargers.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET and it'll be nationally televised by NBC.