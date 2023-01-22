NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Sunday Night Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles against Devin Lloyd #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

The AFC Championship Game matchup is set: The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium for the second year in a row. And Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a message for everyone.

Taking to Twitter a few minutes ago, Mahomes posted an emoji of a clock, symbolizing that it's almost time for their rematch. Mahomes and the Chiefs have won 12 of their last 13 games, but the loss came on the road against the Bengals in November.

In fact, Mahomes and the Chiefs are officially 0-3 against the Bengals in games where Joe Burrow is the starting quarterback. Somehow, some way, Burrow and the Bengals have the Chiefs' number.

Chiefs fans are ready for the rematch and as you can see, the battle lines are already being drawn:

The Chiefs and Bengals have represented the AFC in the last three Super Bowls. Kansas City won it all against the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV before losing to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Last year the Chiefs ended their 30-year Super Bowl appearance drought, but couldn't get the job done as they fell to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Which of these two teams will be representing the AFC in Super Bowl LVII?