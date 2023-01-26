NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady Announcement
Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a serious scare when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was tackled awkwardly against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mahomes' right leg was trapped underneath a Jaguars defender and he appeared to suffer a lower leg injury. After taking nearly a quarter off, Mahomes returned in the second half and played the rest of the game.
In the aftermath of the injury, Mahomes said he spoke with a number of other athletes about his recovery. One of those who reached out to the star quarterback was Tom Brady.
That's right, the seven-time Super Bowl champion offered some advice for the Chiefs quarterback. "I have a good relationship with him now," Mahomes said of Brady.
Fans loved the fact that Brady was offering Mahomes some advice.
"GOAT x GOAT," one fan said.
"Brady and Mahomes finna have that MJ Kobe relationship," another fan said.
"The GOAT giving lessons to the baby GOAT," added a third.
Mahomes will have his hands full against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.