NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Top 100 Ranking

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Just one year ago, Patrick Mahomes was the best player in the NFL according to his peers.

However, on this year's list of the NFL Top 100, the Chiefs franchise QB saw himself slip towards the back of the top 10, landing at No. 8.

Mahomes endured the first slump of his career last season, but still finished with 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns while tying his career-high for completion percentage.

The NFL world reacted to his ranking on social media.

"Me walking into the NFL headquarters to beat someone’s ass for ranking Patrick Mahomes #8," a Chiefs fan tweeted.

"The [Patrick Mahomes] disrespect continues," said Mark Gunnels. "#8? Place your Mahomes for MVP bets right now."

"Mahomes might throw for 8,000 yards this season," said Matt Verderame. "I get it's for clicks, for views, all that stuff. Fine, fair enough. But this list is hilariously atrocious. Herbert, Allen and Mahomes should file a class-action suit."

"[Patrick Mahomes is #8 on the NFL Top 100 list. Certainly a 'Takes Notes' emoji is coming," remarked KC's Harold R. Kuntz.

Where would Patrick Mahomes fall on your Top 100?