NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wild Practice Throws

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Perhaps no quarterback in NFL history has been able to make as many throws on the field as Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Whether it's completing a no-look throw or throwing with his non-dominant hand, Mahomes seems to be able to do it all. During training camp this week, Mahomes whipped out some of that magic.

He tossed a ball behind his back and hit the crossbar from 20 yards away. Needless to say, fans were pretty impressed with what he was able to do this afternoon.

"That’s my QB," one fan said.

"Bro hit the crossbar left handed and behind the back...insane," another fan said.

Not everyone is a fan of what Mahomes does on the practice field, though.

"Nobody does more useless s*** that doesn't win games than Patrick Mahomes. Inspirational," the fan remarked.

What do you think of Mahomes' latest throw?