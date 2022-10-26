NFL World Reacts To Patriots Quarterback Decision News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to Mac Jones #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New England Patriots' quarterback controversy has come to an end - for now.

On Wednesday, ESPNs Field Yates reported that Mac Jones will start this Sunday against the New York Jets.

Jones reportedly took about 90 percent of the first-team reps in practice this afternoon. He made his return from an ankle injury earlier this week.

After Jones struggled to get anything going against the Chicago Bears this Monday night, Bill Belichick benched him in favor of Bailey Zappe. The rookie gave the Patriots a quick spark before flaming out.

While it's possible all this drama surrounding Jones and Zappe resurfaces later this season, it's a good thing the Patriots decided on a starter as soon as possible.

"Felt this was coming," Joe Dolan said. "NE had to make a decision early in the week and get it out there publicly."

"Not surprised by this," Mike Cronin Jr. tweeted.

"Bill Belichick said he wanted to see how practice went today," Zack Cox of NESN wrote. "Apparently, it went well. We'll see if we get an official announcement from the head coach when he speaks again tomorrow."

Belichick will most likely be asked about Jones' status for Week 8 on Thursday.

The Patriots are 3-4 heading into this weekend.