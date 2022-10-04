NFL World Reacts To Patriots Quarterback Signing News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are expected to add a quarterback on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are likely going to sign former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad.

He could be Bailey Zappe's backup on Oct. 9 against the Detroit Lions since both Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer are hurt.

Gilbert has been in the NFL since 2014. Since then, he's appeared in eight games and has completed 57% of his passes for 477 yards and one touchdown.

He likely won't start on Sunday, but he's a good option to have as a backup since he's played in meaningful games.

Patriots fans seem to be happy with this move.

"Makes sense for the team to bring in a healthy body. Gilbert has experience in New England so the familiarity helps. The QB position for New England right now is extremely thin, to say the least," one fan tweeted.

Gilbert will practice with the team this week before he's likely promoted to the active roster.

Kickoff for Patriots-Lions will be at 1:00 p.m. ET.