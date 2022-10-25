NFL World Reacts To Patriots Receiver Unhappy News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Jakobi Meyers #16 of the New England Patriots rushes the football in the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made a big decision on Monday night when he decide to pull starting quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones was making his return from a high ankle sprain but it didn't last long. He only threw for 13 yards and one interception before he was pulled in favor of Bailey Zappe.

Jakobi Meyers, who's a wide receiver for the Patriots, wasn't happy with Belichick's decision to pull Jones. He also wasn't thrilled about how the crowd was cheering when Jones came out of the game.

“It’s tough to see somebody who works so hard get that kind of treatment," Meyers said. “Not even the coaches, just everybody. The crowd, all of it. It was an ugly situation, in my opinion.”

After Jones got pulled, Zappe came in and threw for 185 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He provided a small spark, but the Patriots ended up falling by 19, 33-14.

We'll have to see which quarterback Belichick decides to go with next week against the New York Jets.