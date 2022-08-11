NFL World Reacts To Patriots Running Back Trade Rumor

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are reportedly entertaining the idea of trading veteran running back Damien Harris.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Bill Belichick and the Pats front office could be moving on from the player who led the team in rushing this past season.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this trade rumor.

"Would be surprised if it happens. But if it does.. Rhamondre Stevenson is a top-20 RB," one fan wrote.

"Only makes sense with all the talent on the roster, being in a contract year, and being worse in every aspect vs Stevenson. If traded, I would project him as a committee back in the two down grinder role, similar to NE. Little to no workhorse upside," another added.

Rhamondre Stevenson has already established himself as a starting option with a solid backup season in 2021. And with Ty Montgomery, James White, J.J. Taylor, Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris all on the preseason roster, the Pats have a wealth of running back options they need to shave before final 53-man roster cuts.

Harris, who finished the 2021 season with 929 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, will become an unrestricted free agent after this coming season. With a healthy running back depth chart, this could be the perfect time to move on from the fourth-year rusher.

What do you think of this trade possibility?