NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Significant Injury Loss

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Patriots may have won their game on Sunday but it doesn't appear to be without a key loss.

Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "[Starting] center David Andrews is feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season, source said. He’ll have more testing done to determine the extent, but good news is not expected."

Fans reacted to the Pats possibly being without their offensive captain for the rest of the year.

"Just a terrible very bad no good day for the Patriots," tweeted Jessica Flynn. "Andrews’ return today was an anticipated veteran boost for the O-line. Most serious injury concern is a knee extensor mechanism injury."

"Well this just rained on my parade," another user said.

"Just talked to Andrews’ backup, James Ferentz, about this," reported NESN's Zack Cox.

“'I’ve always said this about Dave: You lose a guy like Dave, it’s not one guy filling in for him. It’s going to take all five of us. Losing him would really hurt, but we’ve got a good room.'”

Andrews had just returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a concussion.