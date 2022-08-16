NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Significant Injury News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have placed veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler on the injured reserve.

Butler, 32, has not practiced since Thursday's preseason opener.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Dang. With other guys rising in camp I wondered about Butler," one fan wrote.

"Tough to see… wanted to see the comeback," another added.

"That’s a tough break for Butler, but he wasn’t a lock for the 53. Patriots CB depth chart is beginning to crystallize," Pats insider Chris Mason said.

The Super Bowl XLIX hero notched a start in the Patriots' preseason opener against the New York Giants on Thursday night. He logged 23 defensive snaps in the contest.

Butler, who played in New England from 2014-17, rejoined the Patriots after a one-year retirement earlier this offseason — signing a two-year, $5 million deal with his former team.

Details regarding the injury have yet to be released, but it is considered a season-ending issue.