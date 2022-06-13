NFL World Reacts To Patriots Suspension News

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A member of the New England Patriots defense is going to miss the first few games of the 2022 season.

According to NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale has been suspended by the NFL for the first two games of the 2022 season.

It's unclear what NFL rule Ekuale broke to warrant a suspension. Regardless, this is a significant loss for the Pats' defense to start the season.

"Patriots DT Daniel Ekuale has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season," said Yates.

As noted by Patriots insider Mike Reiss, Ekuale was one of the Patriots' best practice squad players last year. He's bound to get some playing time later this fall.

"Daniel Ekuale was the Patriots’ top practice-squad player in 2021, earning seven elevations and providing value as an interior sub-rusher," Reiss tweeted.

Take a look at what NFL fans are saying about Monday's Patriots news.

"If Daniel Ekuale is not released before the season starts, then his salary for the season will drop from $965K to $857,778. That is, the Patriots will receive an $107,222 (two weeks pay) credit on their cap Week 1," a fan said.

"The Patriots seemed high on Ekuale last year, making him a regular practice squad elevation," Alex Barth wrote.

"Ekuale appeared in eight games for the #Patriots last year, including the playoff game. Situational interior pass-rusher," Evan Lazar said.

Ekuale can return for the Patriots on Sept. 25 when New England battles the Baltimore Ravens.