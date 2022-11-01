NFL World Reacts To Patriots Trade Decision News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are going to be keeping a wide receiver for at least the rest of this season.

After some days of speculation, the Patriots are going to be keeping receiver Kendrick Bourne, per Jordan Schultz. Multiple teams have called on him, but that wasn't enough to get the Patriots to trade him.

It hasn't been a smooth sailing season for Bourne. In eight games, he has just 11 receptions for 156 yards.

The Patriots are likely hoping that he can contribute a bit more down the stretch, especially since they got back in the playoff race last Sunday with a 22-17 win over the New York Jets.

Patriots fans think that Bill Belichick made the right move by not moving him.

it remains to be seen if the Patriots start giving him the ball more in the second half of the season.