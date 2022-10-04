NFL World Reacts To Patriots Uniform News

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: The New England Patriots kick off to the Baltimore Ravens to start their AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

It's been 10 years too long. But for the first time in a decade, the New England Patriots will bust out the fan-favorite "Pat Patriot" throwbacks.

The Pats will rock their clean threads on Sunday against the Lions via ESPN's Field Yates:

And the NFL world was loving it.

"Ayeee my grandad’s dayssssss," tweeted NFL Network's Kayla Burton.

"YES," another replied in all-caps.

"They're beautiful," another fan said.

"The Patriots need to go back to these uniforms/helmets full time," remarked John Sears. "They're perfect, and I'm not even a Pats fan."

"LONG OVERDUE."

"Oh my god these are pristine," a Patriots fan commented.

"I'm so fricken excited!!!!"

New England last donned the throwbacks in 2012, but famously wore them four times in 2009 to commemorate the 50th anniversary AFL; highlighted by the snow-covered, 59-0, curb-stomping they gave the Tennessee Titans when Tom Brady threw for 380 yards and six touchdowns.