NFL World Reacts To Patriots Wide Receiver's Concerning Quote

Questions about how the New England Patriots plan to make their offense work with the variety of staff changes they've made have been frequent for months. But one Patriots player had a very concerning quote about how his team operates.

In a recent interview, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers admitted that he wasn't always sure what the gameplan was. He said that he would question what the plan of attack has been at times.

"I question what the plan is sometimes and how we're going to attack," Meyers told ESPN's Mike Giardi.

Meyers' statement reflects what a lot of NFL fans have said all offseason. And unfortunately for the Patriots, it seemed to finally manifest in last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots scored just seven points and couldn't find the endzone until the third quarter while putting up 271 yards of total offense.

As a result, NFL fans weren't exactly stunned by this revelation that Meyers made here:

The New England Patriots entered the 2022 season with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge working with the offense. But Patricia made his bones as a defensive coach while Judge made his as a special teams coach.

Despite all of the claims that the Patriots have found success giving playcalling duties to people with less experience, the early results weren't promising.

Maybe time will fix what's wrong with the Patriots offense. But for now, it looks as bad as people were anticipating.

