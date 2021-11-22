NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll Press Conference News

Things aren’t going very well in Seattle this season…

The Seahawks lost to the Cardinals on Sunday, despite Arizona playing with its backup quarterback, Colt McCoy, filling in for the still injured Kyler Murray.

Seattle dropped to 3-7 on the season with Sunday’s 23-13 loss. Head coach Pete Carroll was in no mood to speak with reporters following the game.

“For one of the only times in his 12 years, Pete Carroll walks out of his postgame presser, cutting it off saying he has no more. He has no answers,” Greg Bell tweeted.

For one of the only times in his 12 years, Pete Carroll walks out of his postgame presser, cutting it off saying he has no more. He has no answers. #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 22, 2021

Yikes.

“Which is why he should no longer be the coach,” one fan tweeted.

“He’s done,” another fan added.

“Well this is sad…” one fan wrote on Twitter.

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes, a longtime Seahawks fan, also weighed in.

“I’ve been hard on Pete but the truth is this is more on the front office. Just lit too many draft picks on fire over the last few years,” she wrote.

I’ve been hard on Pete but the truth is this is more on the front office. Just lit too many draft picks on fire over the last few years. https://t.co/lm8j2OKX8O — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 21, 2021

Whatever the reason, something needs to change in Seattle…and quickly.