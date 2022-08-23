NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll's Quarterback Admission

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

With the 2022 NFL season just over two weeks away, the Seattle Seahawks are no closer to naming their starting quarterback.

During the team's last preseason game, Geno Smith saw plenty of action as Drew Lock missed the contest because of COVID-19. Now, heading into the final preseason game, Lock is expected to get the lion's share of reps.

As of today, though, Carroll says the competition between the two is "even." "We may have two number ones," he added.

Naturally, fans had a few jokes after Carroll's comments.

"Pete is correct. Two number ones in next year's Draft. That's what the Wilson trade resulted in," one Seahawks blog said.

"We have progressed into the 'neither have really separated themselves' portion of the QB battle," another fan said.

"Ah yes the old 'we have two starting QBs' notion. Always works. Especially when neither QB is in the NFL's top 30," another fan said.

Clearly fans aren't thrilled with the Seahawks decision to enter the 2022 season with Smith and Lock as the team's quarterbacks.

Perhaps Carroll and company are playing the long game and waiting for a top pick in 2023.