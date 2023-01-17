NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning's Surprising Admission

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Former Quarterback Peyton Manning looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Peyton Manning had an interesting take on halftime adjustments during the "ManningCast" on Monday night.

He was watching the Cowboys-Buccaneers playoff game with his brother Eli when he discussed halftime adjustments and how "that's the biggest myth in football."

"I don't know if I ever made a halftime adjustment in my entire 18-year career. I think that's the biggest myth in football- the halftime adjustments. You go in, you use the restroom, you eat a couple of oranges, and then the head coach says, 'Alright, let's go!'" Manning said.

Eli then agreed with his brother and said that you're basically only in the locker room for less than five minutes.

The NFL community was intrigued by this admission.

"This is why I watch the ManningCast. Buck/Aikman are good, but I enjoy the perspective of a couple of goofballs who had a HOF career and a very good career as NFL QBs," another tweet read.

Maybe fans will look at halftime a bit differently going forward.