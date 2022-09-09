NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went viral.

Kelly Stafford and Brittany Williams posted a photo together before the game kicked off.

Check it out.

Fans loved the photo.

"WE STAN TWO QUEENS," one fan said.

"We need a closeup of those shoes!" said another.

"LETS GO BILLLSSSS!!!! Love y’all and the pod!!!!" said a third.

Buffalo holds a 24-10 lead in the fourth quarter.