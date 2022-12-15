NFL World Reacts To Player's Major Lying Allegation

Now-Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith claims Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles lied to him on multiple occasions last offseason.

Smith says Poles told him that the Bears planned on building the defense around him. Even after contract negotiations fell through, Poles apparently told Smith "numerous times" that "I don’t plan to trade you at all."

Dan Pompei of The Athletic broke these reports on Wednesday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"Roquan needed an agent is what I gathered. If Poles and Roquan couldn’t find middle ground, he should have been better at negotiating or hire an agent to do it for him," one fan wrote.

"Roquan kind of makes himself look bad in this whole process and I don’t get it," another added.

"Quan.... I love you buddy. But get over it, you're not here anymore," another said.

Smith acted as his own agent during negotiations this past offseason. The two parties had different ideas about Smith's value as a defensive asset.

“We had a difference in value,” Poles said at the time, per NBC Sports. “I’m not going to go into exactly where he slots (compared to other linebackers) and all of that, but at the same time, you want players to think highly of themselves. You want them to understand that they are the best at their position. I don’t fault him for that. But we had that conversation and obviously, it just didn’t work out.”

Through five games as a linebacker for the Ravens this season, Smith has logged 37 tackles, 2.0 sacks and one interception.