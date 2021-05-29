The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Possible ‘Secret’ Plan For Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow is attempting an NFL comeback at tight end, but do the Jacksonville Jaguars have other plans for the former star quarterback?

Some around the league apparently believe that is the case.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, many around the NFL believe the Jaguars have a ‘secret’ plan for Tebow. The plan, according to some around the league, is to turn Tebow into a Taysom Hill-type hybrid player in Jacksonville.

“There are those in the league who think Urban Meyer is bringing Tebow in to play quarterback at that Taysom Hill role. Using him in that wildcat as we’ve seen him use in the past,” Russini shared on Get Up! earlier this week.

NFL fans would not be surprised if that’s what Meyer ends up doing with Tebow. However, many are skeptical of Tebow’s ability to perform at anywhere close to a Taysom Hill level.

“Tebow was (at best) an average passer in college and an average running QB. (Check the stats). Looking at his total yards was always a reach even in college. Urban felt sorry for Tebow and this was another good old boy hire,” one fan wrote.

Others, meanwhile, think it could be a smart move.

“And it’s not a stupid move. If he makes the roster he’ll be a versatile option and will cause problems on D,” one fan wrote.

Bart Scott could see it happening, too.

“[Trevor] Lawrence better be careful, because [Tim Tebow’s] trying to become Taysom Hill!” he said on Friday.

Meyer, meanwhile, has mostly downplayed the hype surrounding Tebow.

“I wouldn’t say weird. Awkward, maybe, the first practice, but it’s one of 90 trying to make the team,” Meyer said, via Pro Football Talk. “He has improved, it’s all new for him. Tyler Bowen is doing a good job with our tight ends as a whole. [James] O’Shaughnessy and [Ben] Ellefson in particular, if you watch a video last year and watch practice now, it’s night and day. Those guys have really improved and the position is trending upward. They’re doing a nice job.”


