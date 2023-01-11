NFL World Reacts To Potential AFC Championship Site

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 24: A Buffalo Bills football helmet is pictured during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

With the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills securing wins in Week 18, there's a chance that the AFC Championship Game could be played at a neutral site.

That was agreed to when the NFL made the announcement last Thursday after the Bills-Bengals game got canceled.

Thanks to Sal Capaccio, we now know that Atlanta is in play if we do get an AFC Championship Game that has to be played at a neutral site.

"We're hearing that Atlanta is very much in play if there's a neutral site AFC Championship game," Capaccio said on the Pat McAfee Show.

If Atlanta is the pick, it would make some sense since it wouldn't be outdoors in the cold.

Do you think this city is the best choice for this game?