NFL World Reacts To Potential Expansion Team News

It’s been a while since the National Football League had an expansion team. Perhaps that could be changing soon, though.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports that talk of an expansion team has been “floated” during the city of St. Louis’ lawsuit against the NFL for the move to Los Angeles.

As the powers-that-be come to grips with the power they don’t have in a Missouri court that will conduct a trial of the litigation challenging the move of the Rams to L.A., the possibility of an expansion team as part of a potential settlement of the case has been floated in league circle with the stature and influence to float such concepts.

St. Louis lost the Rams to Los Angeles a couple of years ago. However, the city is suing the National Football League for the relocation.

Many in the legal community believe St. Louis has a strong case.

It would certainly be interesting to see the city of St. Louis with another NFL team.

“Simple solution. The NFL gives the Chargers to St. Louis. That’s their best chance of home field advantage,” one fan suggested.

“I could see some more expansion in coming years. Increased gambling is out there, so more games more teams more money. St Louis could be on a short list. Some additional locales: Montreal, Toronto, Memphis, San Antonio, Oakland, San Diego, etc. Mexico City??? Maybe,” another fan suggested.

“Why doesn’t Jacksonville just relocate to St. Louis,” another fan tweeted.

Perhaps we’ll get a couple of expansion teams in the coming years.