NFL World Reacts To Potential Major Rule Change

The NFL is apparently getting ready to table a major rules change which has the potential to permanently alter the way football is played - and fans are understandably not happy about it.

On Wednesday, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent announced that the league owners are discussing whether to institute a rule that would make hitting a defensive quarterback or other player as an automatic ejection or a reviewable play. Conceptually, it would be very similar to the targeting rule in college football.

As it stands, players are only ejected for the most egregious and obvious cases of targeting an opposing player. Though even then, there are some that slip through the cracks.

NFL fans are not at all looking forward to this change and are making their thoughts known in some of the most colorful language they can get away with:

The targeting rule is already a highly controversial one in the college ranks alone. Bringing it to the NFL, where a record number of eyeballs will bear witness to that game-changing call made every week, would alter the game in a huge way.

But it also feels like this is the inevitable next step in trying to improve player safety.

Will the new rule change be implemented for next season? How will it affect the rest of the league if it is?