NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Game Announcement

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL announced the captains for the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

"Snoop Dogg & Peyton Manning with the AFC. Pete Davidson and Eli Manning with the NFC," the NFL announced. The announcement came as somewhat of a surprise to football fans.

Fans were genuinely confused why Pete Davidson was part of the event in the first place.

"STOP MAKING PETE DAVIDSON HAPPEN!" one fan shouted.

"This is lining up to be the DUMBEST spectacle. Did the fans ask for this? No. What a mess. Just bring back the skills challenge, i.e. fastest man, QB challenge," another fan said.

"If Snoop Dogg isn't mic'd up, it doesn't count," joked a third fan.

Eli and Pete have a working - kind of - relationship stemming from Davidson's appearance on the Eli Manning Show.

Perhaps that's why the duo will be the captains for the NFC. The Pro Bowl kicks off in just over two weeks on February 5.