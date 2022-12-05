NFL World Reacts To Prominent Owner's Mystery Date

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis went viral on social media during Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The multi-billionaire owner was spotted in his Allegiant Stadium box with who appeared to be his date.

The mystery woman has not yet been identified.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this interesting pairing.

"With the way this pic has blown up, I’m surprised the internet hasn’t found out who she is," one fan wrote.

"I wonder if its the haircut? Or the billions of dollars he's worth haha!!" another said.

"Has to be the haircut. I see no other explanation," another added.

"So kind of Mark Davis to take his granddaughter to the game today," another joked.

Davis, 67, and his presumed date got to watch a solid win for the Raiders on Sunday. His team has now won three games in a row after beginning the season with a 2-7 record.