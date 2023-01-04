NFL World Reacts To 'Promising' Damar Hamlin Update

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Earlier Wednesday morning, the football world received an update on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering cardiac arrest. He has been sedated and in critical condition since Monday night.

Thankfully he seems to be making some progress. In a comment to reporters this morning, family friend Jordon Rooney said doctors saw "promising readings" during tests on Hamlin.

"Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning," ESPN's Coley Harvey said. "Jordon couldn’t go into specifics, but progress appears to be made."

The football world is loving the good news.

LETS GO! KEEP FIGHTING DAMAR!" one fan said.

"Needed to see this!! Come on Damar!! Keep fighting," said another.

"Thank you for sharing this news. I’m keeping Damar and his Family in my prayers," added a third.

Any positive news, no matter how small, is welcomed by the football world that continues to pray for Damar and his family.