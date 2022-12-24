NFL World Reacts To Promising Lamar Jackson Update

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson is out for the third straight week on Saturday due to the PCL injury he suffered in Week 13.

Later this week, the former league MVP will undergo further testing on his knee to determine whether of not he'll be ready to return to practice.

If he can practice, he should be able to play in Week 17, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Jackson has not yet practiced since sustaining the injury. The plan, sources say, is to get Jackson on the field to determine how he feels doing football-related movements -- stopping, starting, cutting, reacting. Jackson has been fine running on a treadmill and moving straight ahead. Football-related movements would be the next step. If he clears that hurdle, Jackson will be healthy enough to practice. Sources say that the belief is that if Jackson is cleared to practice, he should be able to play.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Gotta think about the playoffs. if they clinch today, there's not really a point in playing lamar until the wild card. matchup doesn't matter," one fan wrote.

"So you’re telling me they don’t care about seeding or the division? Got it," another said.

"He would be crazy to comeback and play," another said.

With primary backup Tyler Huntley under center, the Ravens currently lead the Atlanta Falcons 14-0 heading into the half. Baltimore could clinch a postseason this afternoon.