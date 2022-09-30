NFL World Reacts To Promising Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly back home in Miami after last night's scary head injury in Cincinnati.

The Dolphins quarterback is in "good spirits" and all initial testing has shown no structural damage, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Tua will undergo further MRI testing soon.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this encouraging news.

"Plz give the guy at least a week off. Don’t need to see someone die on the field," one fan wrote.

"Good news so far. Regardless still doesn’t need to play against the jets. If we can’t win that game without him then that says something about our team," another said.

"I know it’s the NFL and it’s all about money. But as a football coach the front of my mind of all times is making sure I protect my players. Sometimes that means protecting them from themselves, Tua should have never played last night. That was sickening last night," another added.

"Twitter is gonna be on fire when the Dolphins send him back on the field next week," another wrote.

Tua was stretchered off the field and transported to a local hospital after hitting his head on the turf during last night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was discharged from the hospital and traveled home with the team.

Stay tuned for updates on Tua's status.