NFL World Reacts To Quarterback Lawsuit News

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the second quarter against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

One of the most bizarre stories involving an in-season injury happened in 2020, when a punctured lung that quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered in Week 1 of that season nearly ended his career.

In a new lawsuit, Taylor is alleging that the lung puncture occurred while Chargers team doctor David S. Gazzaniga was treating him for a rib injury. He is now seeking $5 million in damages.

The injury occurred when Gazzaniga reportedly attempted to give him a pain-killing injection before the game to deal with his fractured ribs. Instead, the injection caused him to suffer a punctured lung and miss the game.

Ultimately, the injury Taylor suffered caused him to lose his starting job to Justin Herbert and never got it back that year. He played the 2021 season with the Houston Texans and now plays for the New York Giants.

NFL fans have come to Taylor's defense, stating that the damage the doctor allegedly did probably warrants a lawsuit greater than the $5 million he's asking for. Others are hopeful that the doctor isn't still with the team as quarterback Justin Herbert deals with an injury of his own.

It will be interesting to see what the outcome of this lawsuit will be. Tyrod Taylor clearly has a lot of support, though the strength of his case and the liability that a team doctor is subject to remains to be seen.

Will Taylor get satisfaction from this lawsuit?