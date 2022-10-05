NFL World Reacts To Quarterback's Surprising Retirement

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, the football world woke up to surprising news about quarterback Blake Bortles.

At 30 years old, Bortles announced his retirement from the NFL in a somewhat unconventional way. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Bortles was asked if he would potentially sign with an NFL team in the near future. That's when he revealed that he retired.

"I have not touched a football since January. I have officially retired, but I didn't tell anybody I retired. A couple of months ago, probably, just didn't tell anyone. So, I guess you guys are kind of the first to hear it publicly, maybe?"

Fans flocked to social media to react to the news.

"I don't know if there is a more fascinating player in Jaguars franchise history than Blake Bortles - when it comes to performance vs. fan respect/affinity vs. place in team history with 2017 season. It's an odd, yet cool relationship between Blake and the fan base," Jacksonville radio host Brent Martineau said.

"6 years in the league, starting many of them. A playoff run. He'll reflect back and smile," another fan said.

Bortles led the Jaguars to an AFC title game and nearly took down Tom Brady and the Patriots.