NFL World Reacts To Racy 'Monday Night Football' Video

DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 15: Wide receiver Terrell Owens #81 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Texas Stadium on September 15, 2008 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Before a Monday Night Football game in 2004, ABC decided to air a promo featuring Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens and Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan.

Since the Eagles faced the Vikings this Monday night, NFL fans decided to bring back the 2004 promo featuring Owens and Sheridan.

Throughout last night's game, NFL fans were talking about how wild the 2004 advertisement was.

Some of the reactions to the old promo for Monday Night Football are pretty hilarious.

"I’ll never forget this," one fan tweeted. "My parents turned off the tv and we prayed the rest of the night. Never got to see the game."

"Gold," a second fan responded. "Something like this would never get made today."

"This wild," another fan wrote.

It's probably a safe bet that a controversial promo like this won't air on ABC or ESPN ever again.