NFL World Reacts To Raiders Cutting Former 1st Round Pick

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Johnathan Abram #24 of the Oakland Raiders during their NFL preseason game at RingCentral Coliseum on August 10, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have released yet another former first-round pick.

On Tuesday, the team announced the release of 2019 No. 27 overall pick Johnathan Abram.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Wow. What a disaster," one fan wrote.

"Ahhh man. I was hoping they'd extend him. At least pick up his 5th year option," another said.

"This is not a surprise to anyone who pays attention. For all his speed and sporadic highlight-reel hits, he has been nothing but a liability and is completely untrustworthy in the defensive backfield. It's that simple," another added.

"They shoulda did this 2 years ago," another added.

Since he was selected by the Raiders in 2019, Abram logged 160 tackles, three interceptions and 11 passes defended through 36 games played. Through eight games this season, the safety had 48 tackles and one pass defended.

The Raiders released 2021 No. 17 overall pick Alex Leatherwood earlier this year. Four total first-round draft picks from 2019-now have been cut by the organization.