NFL World Reacts To Raiders' Historic Hire

The Las Vegas Raiders made a historic hire on Thursday afternoon.

The Raiders hired Sandra Douglass Morgan to be their president. She's officially the first black female team president in NFL history, per Mick Akers.

Morgan is the former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman after she held the position from 2019-21. She was also the first black woman to get that job.

The Raiders were looking for a new team president after Dan Ventrelle was fired back in May. He only had the position for 10 months after Marc Badain held the position for three decades.

The NFL world is thrilled about the Raiders making this hire.

"An excellent hire and powerful name in Nevada, immediate leadership with integrity to follow for the Raiders," one fan tweeted.

"Commitment to excellence. Love this," another fan tweeted.

Morgan is expected to talk with the media for the first time in her new role at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.