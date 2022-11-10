NFL World Reacts To Raiders Losing Darren Waller

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed star tight end Darren Waller on the injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the next four weeks.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team expects him to be fully prepared to return for the final stretch of the season after this four-week break.

Waller has missed the Raiders' last three games after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5. He notched limited practice participation all last week and this Wednesday, but reportedly suffered a setback.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news for the Raiders.

"This is insane man. Come on man," one fan wrote.

"No point in coming back," another said.

"These hamstring injuries been killing my fantasy teams," another added.

Even before his injury, Waller was having a down year. He reeled in just 16 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown through the first five games of the season.

Waller will be eligible to return for a Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on December 4.