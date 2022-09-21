NFL World Reacts To Raiders, Patriots Trade News

The Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots agreed to a trade on Wednesday afternoon.

The Patriots sent offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Raiders while also flipping 2024 picks with them.

Herron was picked by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 10 games and made 28 total appearances in two seasons.

This deal will give the Raiders more tackle depth after they lost Brandon Parker to a season-ending triceps injury.

Raiders fans are fans of this deal, based on their reactions on social media.

The Raiders are still looking for their first win of the 2022 season while the Patriots just notched their first one over the Pittsburgh Steelers.