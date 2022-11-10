NFL World Reacts To Raiders Player's Surprise Retirement

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez is retiring from the NFL after seven seasons.

Martinez was selected by the Green Bay Packers with a fourth-round pick in 2016. After spending his first four NFL seasons in Wisconsin, he made his way over to the New York Giants in 2020.

Through four games in his first season with the Raiders, Martinez logged 20 total tackles.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this abrupt retirement.

"Bro the raiders made that man call it quits," one fan wrote.

"Martinez had enough mid way through the season," another added.

"Only the raiders are so bad that dudes just wanna retire lmao," another said.

Martinez announced his retirement decision with a message on Instagram earlier today.

“I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football!” Martinez wrote as the caption to his post. “I had an amazing journey with some incredible franchises, and made lifelong friendships. I have chosen to step away from this career at this time to focus on my family and future passions! I am excited for this new journey and appreciate all the fans and organizations that have supported me throughout the years!”

The 28-year-old now-retired linebacker played 91 percent of snaps in last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.