NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Offer News

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams offered up a big package to try and get Carolina Panthers defensive end, Brian Burns.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Rams offered up not one, but two first-round picks for Burns. The Panther ended up not taking that trade.

Burns is a good player, but he's not worth multiple first-round picks. Usually, that kind of price is saved for a star quarterback acquisition.

It didn't take long for fans to react to this bombshell report.

"I’d assume it has something to do with the fact the earliest these picks would have been is two years from now," one fan tweeted.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added to Breer's report and tweeted that Cam Akers was also included in trade talks with the Panthers:

Burns has racked up 36 total tackles (21 solo), five sacks, and one pass defended in eight games this season.

The fact that the Panthers declined this trade shows how much they like Burns as a player.