NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Cam Akers time in the Rams' backfield has reportedly come to a close.

According to FOX's Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov), Los Angeles is actively trying to ship out the 23-year-old running back. Saying that it's "unlikely" that he'll ever play for the team again.

Adding that even if a trade doesn't materialize, the belief is that he's played his last snap as a Ram.

The NFL world reacted to the Akers news across social media.

"Well can't say this is totally unexpected," one user replied.

"What da hell happened here? I need answers," another tweeted.

"What do we think Bills Mafia?" a fan asked.

"Well that escalated quickly," commented Marcus Phelps.

"No one should trade for him. Just make them cut him," another fan laughed.

"Holy [expletive] what even could have happened to get to this point?"

Akers has been ruled out of Sunday's game for "personal reasons."

According to reports, the young RB has "philosophical and football-related differences" with head coach Sean McVay.

Will definitely be something to monitor ahead of Nov. 1's trade deadline.