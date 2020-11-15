NFL World Reacts To Rams’ Devastating Injury News

The Spun

Los Angeles Rams helmet on the bench

Beloved NFL offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth was carted off the field on Sunday with a seemingly serious knee injury.

A Seahawks pass rusher was pushed down in pursuit of Rams QB Jared Goff, rolling up on the side of Whitworth’s left leg. The movement and reaction of the tough, 15-year pro indicated the injury was serious. The four-time Pro Bowler was carted off the field and into the locker room late in the second quarter.

The star OT was drafted out of LSU in 2006 and spent 11 seasons with the Bengals until being traded to the Rams in 2017. At nearly 39 years old, Whitworth was still playing his position at an elite level. The Los Angeles lineman hadn’t given up a single sack this season.

Whitworth has already been ruled out for the remainder of the game, yet another indication of something serious.

As one of the best lineman the league has seen in recent years, No. 77 has garnered respect from many in the NFL game. Before he head into the locker room, Russell Wilson and a slew of other Seahawks came over to show Whitworth that respect.

Presumably, Whitworth will be out for the foreseeable future. Next week would be the first game the OT has missed since 2013.

The whole NFL world is no doubt hoping for a strong return from the big guy soon.


