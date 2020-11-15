NFL World Reacts To Rams’ Devastating Injury News

Beloved NFL offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth was carted off the field on Sunday with a seemingly serious knee injury.

A Seahawks pass rusher was pushed down in pursuit of Rams QB Jared Goff, rolling up on the side of Whitworth’s left leg. The movement and reaction of the tough, 15-year pro indicated the injury was serious. The four-time Pro Bowler was carted off the field and into the locker room late in the second quarter.

Rams veteran LT Andrew Whitworth was carted off of the field after a left knee injury 🙏 for 7️⃣7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/8zB1p4gZ8Y — PFF (@PFF) November 15, 2020

Rams’ LT Andrew Whitworth being carted off with a left knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2020

The star OT was drafted out of LSU in 2006 and spent 11 seasons with the Bengals until being traded to the Rams in 2017. At nearly 39 years old, Whitworth was still playing his position at an elite level. The Los Angeles lineman hadn’t given up a single sack this season.

Whitworth has already been ruled out for the remainder of the game, yet another indication of something serious.

#Rams LT Andrew Whitworth has already been ruled out with knee injury. Never a good sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2020

As one of the best lineman the league has seen in recent years, No. 77 has garnered respect from many in the NFL game. Before he head into the locker room, Russell Wilson and a slew of other Seahawks came over to show Whitworth that respect.

The injury was tough to watch, before getting to the cart, Russell Wilson went over to make sure Andrew Whitworth knew he had his respect. Speaks volumes. Tough moment for a beloved former Bengals OT. pic.twitter.com/Q1LsFnnZog — Jed DeMuesy (@Local12Jed) November 15, 2020

Presumably, Whitworth will be out for the foreseeable future. Next week would be the first game the OT has missed since 2013.

The whole NFL world is no doubt hoping for a strong return from the big guy soon.